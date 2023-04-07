Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI last time in action, battle Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 1:10 PM ET.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (seven) this season while batting .259 with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 104th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- This season, Soler has tallied at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 10.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Soler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mets' 5.19 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- Megill (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
