The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI last time in action, battle Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (seven) this season while batting .259 with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 104th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

This season, Soler has tallied at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 10.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Soler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings