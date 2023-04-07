Luis Arraez -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 7 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (1.000) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fourth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
  • Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), with multiple hits four times (57.1%).
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Arraez has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Mets' 5.19 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Megill (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
