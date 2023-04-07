Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 7 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (1.000) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fourth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), with multiple hits four times (57.1%).
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Arraez has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mets' 5.19 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Megill (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.