Luis Arraez -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 7 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (1.000) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fourth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), with multiple hits four times (57.1%).

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Arraez has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings