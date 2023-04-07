Marlins vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the New York Mets (3-4) against the Miami Marlins (3-4) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM on April 7.
The Mets will call on Tylor Megill (1-0) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera.
Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mets 4, Marlins 2.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Miami this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Miami is the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 2.1 runs per game (15 total).
- The Marlins have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|Mets
|L 6-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 2
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 3
|Twins
|L 11-1
|Johnny Cueto vs Tyler Mahle
|April 4
|Twins
|W 1-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kenta Maeda
|April 5
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Pablo Lopez
|April 7
|@ Mets
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 8
|@ Mets
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 9
|@ Mets
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Matt Strahm
|April 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|April 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Zack Wheeler
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.