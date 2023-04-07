Friday's contest that pits the New York Mets (3-4) against the Miami Marlins (3-4) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM on April 7.

The Mets will call on Tylor Megill (1-0) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 4, Marlins 2.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Miami this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami is the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 2.1 runs per game (15 total).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule