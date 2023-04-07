Pete Alonso and Luis Arraez will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins on Friday at 1:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 14th in Major League Baseball with seven home runs.

Fueled by 16 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .376 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .234 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Miami has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 15 (2.1 per game).

The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .280.

The Marlins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.6) among MLB offenses.

Miami strikes out just 6.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined 1.175 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Edward Cabrera to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits against the New York Mets.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Mets L 6-2 Home Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/2/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/3/2023 Twins L 11-1 Home Johnny Cueto Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins W 1-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins W 5-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/7/2023 Mets - Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets - Away Johnny Cueto Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies - Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler

