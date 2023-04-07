(3-4) will play the (3-4) at Citi Field on Friday, April 7 at 1:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 7 Ks, Tylor Megill will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +150 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Mets have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Marlins have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Marlins this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th

