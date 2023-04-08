Following the first round of the Masters Tournament, Alexander Noren is currently 84th with a score of +6.

Looking to bet on Alexander Noren at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Alexander Noren Insights

Noren has finished below par six times and posted eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Noren has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Noren has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five events, Noren has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 31 -7 278 0 12 2 2 $1.4M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Noren wound up 62nd at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Noren last competed at this event in 2019 and finished 62nd.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

Courses that Noren has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,346 yards, 199 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which landed him in the 52nd percentile among all competitors.

Noren shot better than 45% of the golfers at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Noren carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Noren did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.0).

Noren's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average of 5.1.

At that most recent competition, Noren's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Noren finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Noren had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Noren Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Noren's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

