Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .296 with a triple and two home runs.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 140th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- This season, Cooper has totaled at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Mets will send Senga (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
