On Saturday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mets.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .296 with a triple and two home runs.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 140th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

This season, Cooper has totaled at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings