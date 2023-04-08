On Saturday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mets.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .296 with a triple and two home runs.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 140th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
  • This season, Cooper has totaled at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Mets will send Senga (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.