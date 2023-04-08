Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)
- Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- In 59 of 114 games last season (51.8%) Stallings had at least one hit, and in 16 of those contests (14.0%) he picked up more than one.
- In four of 114 games last year, he hit a long ball (3.5%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Stallings picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games last season (24 of 114), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 24 of 114 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.318
|.234
|SLG
|.346
|6
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|26
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (59.3%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|11 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.8%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- The Mets will look to Senga (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
