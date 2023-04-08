On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

In 59 of 114 games last season (51.8%) Stallings had at least one hit, and in 16 of those contests (14.0%) he picked up more than one.

In four of 114 games last year, he hit a long ball (3.5%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Stallings picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games last season (24 of 114), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 24 of 114 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .198 AVG .246 .264 OBP .318 .234 SLG .346 6 XBH 10 0 HR 4 8 RBI 26 37/13 K/BB 46/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 59 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

