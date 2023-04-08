On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

  • Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 59 of 114 games last season (51.8%) Stallings had at least one hit, and in 16 of those contests (14.0%) he picked up more than one.
  • In four of 114 games last year, he hit a long ball (3.5%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Stallings picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games last season (24 of 114), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 24 of 114 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.198 AVG .246
.264 OBP .318
.234 SLG .346
6 XBH 10
0 HR 4
8 RBI 26
37/13 K/BB 46/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
55 GP 59
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • The Mets will look to Senga (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.