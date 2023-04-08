Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Chisholm has a base hit in five of eight games played this season (62.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Mets will look to Senga (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
