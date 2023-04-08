After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Chisholm has a base hit in five of eight games played this season (62.5%), but no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

