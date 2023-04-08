After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Chisholm has a base hit in five of eight games played this season (62.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 1
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Mets will look to Senga (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.