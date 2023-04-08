The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .240 with a walk.
  • Segura has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Segura has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Mets will look to Senga (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
