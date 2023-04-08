Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .240 with a walk.
- Segura has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Segura has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Mets will look to Senga (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
