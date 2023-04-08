The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .240 with a walk.

Segura has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Segura has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings