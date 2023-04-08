On Saturday, Jon Berti (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .190 with .
  • In four of seven games this season, Berti got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Berti has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Senga (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
