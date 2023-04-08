Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jon Berti (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .190 with .
- In four of seven games this season, Berti got a hit, but only one each time.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Berti has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- Senga (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
