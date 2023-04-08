On Saturday, Jon Berti (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .190 with .

In four of seven games this season, Berti got a hit, but only one each time.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Berti has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings