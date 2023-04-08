Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jorge Soler (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has seven hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .233 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 152nd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- This year, Soler has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 9.4% of his plate appearances.
- Soler has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- Senga (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.