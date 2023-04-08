On Saturday, Jorge Soler (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler has seven hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .233 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 152nd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
  • This year, Soler has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 9.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Soler has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 1
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Senga (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
