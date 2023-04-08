On Saturday, Jorge Soler (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has seven hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .233 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 152nd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

This year, Soler has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 9.4% of his plate appearances.

Soler has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

