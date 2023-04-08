The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.519) and OPS (1.019) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Arraez has picked up a hit in six of eight games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has not homered in his eight games this year.

Arraez has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

