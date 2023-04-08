Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.519) and OPS (1.019) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in six of eight games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not homered in his eight games this year.
- Arraez has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
