The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.519) and OPS (1.019) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
  • Arraez has picked up a hit in six of eight games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this year.
  • Arraez has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 1
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Senga (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
