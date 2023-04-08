Saturday's contest that pits the New York Mets (4-4) against the Miami Marlins (3-5) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on April 8.

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (1-0) versus the Marlins and Trevor Rogers (0-1).

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 3, Marlins 2.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami scores the fewest runs in baseball (18 total, 2.3 per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

