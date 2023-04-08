The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will meet on Saturday at Citi Field, at 4:10 PM ET. Kodai Senga will start for New York, aiming to shut down Luis Arraez and company.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' eight home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 18 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 22nd in MLB with a .369 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 18 total runs (2.3 per game) this season.

The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .281.

The Marlins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.1 whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Miami has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.296 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Rogers heads to the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up three earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/3/2023 Twins L 11-1 Home Johnny Cueto Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins W 1-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins W 5-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/7/2023 Mets L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets - Away Johnny Cueto Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies - Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Trevor Rogers Zach Davies

