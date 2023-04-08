The Florida Panthers (41-31-7) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup against the Washington Capitals (34-35-9), who have dropped five straight, on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL.

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 while putting up 39 total goals (10 power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.4%). They have conceded 27 goals.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey game.

Panthers vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Capitals 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+155)

Capitals (+155) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.3)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have finished 6-7-13 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 41-31-7.

Florida is 12-5-6 (30 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has finished 2-12-1 in the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering five points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 56 games (38-12-6, 82 points).

In the 32 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it has an 18-10-4 record (40 points).

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 27-22-2 (56 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 13-9-3 to record 29 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 5th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.08 20th 22nd 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.14 17th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.3 17th 23rd 32 Shots Allowed 30.7 12th 10th 23.1% Power Play % 21.3% 16th 24th 75.4% Penalty Kill % 82.8% 5th

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.