Panthers vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (41-31-7, on a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (34-35-9, losers of five straight). The contest on Saturday, April 8 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL.
Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-150)
|Capitals (+130)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have a 33-27 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Florida has a record of 24-12 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 60.0%.
Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|279 (3rd)
|Goals
|240 (20th)
|262 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|245 (16th)
|62 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (16th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (2nd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Florida hit the over three times.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Panthers net the third-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 279 this season.
- On defense, the Panthers have conceded 262 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.
- The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +17.
