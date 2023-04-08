The Florida Panthers (41-31-7, on a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (34-35-9, losers of five straight). The contest on Saturday, April 8 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-150) Capitals (+130) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have a 33-27 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida has a record of 24-12 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 279 (3rd) Goals 240 (20th) 262 (23rd) Goals Allowed 245 (16th) 62 (5th) Power Play Goals 51 (16th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (2nd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Florida hit the over three times.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Panthers net the third-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 279 this season.

On defense, the Panthers have conceded 262 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.

The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +17.

