Held from April 6 - 9, Rory McIlroy is set to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Looking to wager on McIlroy at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Rory McIlroy Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, McIlroy has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in five of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day nine times.

Over his last 18 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

McIlroy has finished first once and has two top-five finishes in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 10 -9 275 3 14 8 10 $28.2M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

McIlroy has seven top-10 finishes, with four of them being top-five finishes, in his past 11 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 13th.

In his past 11 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend 10 times.

McIlroy finished second in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,545 yards, 251 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that McIlroy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,316 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 44th percentile of competitors.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the 17th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

McIlroy shot better than just 32% of the field at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

McIlroy failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, McIlroy had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.7).

McIlroy's two birdies or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.1.

In that last competition, McIlroy's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.1).

McIlroy ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, McIlroy bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

McIlroy Odds to Win: +700

