After the first round of the Masters Tournament, Ryan Fox is currently 17th with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Ryan Fox at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Fox Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Fox has scored better than par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Fox has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 36 1 285 0 4 0 0 $549,617

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Augusta National Golf Club measures 7,545 yards for this tournament, 251 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Fox has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,333 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of even par. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Fox's Last Time Out

Fox was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Valero Texas Open, which landed him in the 24th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Fox was better than only 6% of the golfers (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Fox did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Fox carded two bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Fox's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average of 5.1.

In that last tournament, Fox had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Fox finished the Valero Texas Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Fox recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.4).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Fox Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Fox's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.