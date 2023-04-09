Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Davis, in his last game (April 7 win against the Suns) produced 14 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 26.1 26.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 12.5 Assists 2.5 2.6 3 PRA 38.5 41.2 41.7 PR -- 38.6 38.7 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Jazz

Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.8 possessions per contest.

The Jazz allow 117.9 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.9 assists per contest.

Allowing 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 42 21 14 6 0 2 2 11/7/2022 29 29 4 2 1 1 1 11/4/2022 35 22 8 2 1 2 0

