The Orlando Magic (34-47), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena, will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Miami Heat (43-38). This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSFL

BSSUN and BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.3 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -39 scoring differential overall.

The Magic put up 111.4 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 113.9 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a -197 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Miami has compiled a 29-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has put together a 45-33-3 ATS record so far this season.

Heat and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +18000 +6000 -751 Magic - - -

