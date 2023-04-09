Heat vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (34-47) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (43-38) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena. The game airs on BSSUN and BSFL.
Heat vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|-
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 40 of Miami's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).
- The Heat have gone 29-52-0 ATS this season.
- Miami has entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won 13 of its 22 games, or 59.1%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The Heat have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Heat vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|0
|0%
|109.3
|220.7
|109.8
|223.7
|219.6
|Magic
|0
|0%
|111.4
|220.7
|113.9
|223.7
|225.2
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total six times.
- In home games, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (13-27-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-25-0).
- The 109.3 points per game the Heat put up are just 4.6 fewer points than the Magic give up (113.9).
- Miami is 12-12 against the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.
Heat vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|29-52
|5-18
|40-41
|Magic
|45-35
|25-16
|40-41
Heat vs. Magic Point Insights
|Heat
|Magic
|109.3
|111.4
|30
|26
|12-12
|33-11
|18-6
|27-18
|109.8
|113.9
|2
|15
|22-24
|23-9
|32-14
|22-10
