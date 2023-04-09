The Orlando Magic (34-47) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (43-38) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena. The game airs on BSSUN and BSFL.

Heat vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: BSSUN and BSFL
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 -

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 40 of Miami's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).
  • The Heat have gone 29-52-0 ATS this season.
  • Miami has entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.
  • This season, Miami has won 13 of its 22 games, or 59.1%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
  • The Heat have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 0 0% 109.3 220.7 109.8 223.7 219.6
Magic 0 0% 111.4 220.7 113.9 223.7 225.2

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total six times.
  • In home games, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (13-27-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-25-0).
  • The 109.3 points per game the Heat put up are just 4.6 fewer points than the Magic give up (113.9).
  • Miami is 12-12 against the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Heat vs. Magic Betting Splits

Heat and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 29-52 5-18 40-41
Magic 45-35 25-16 40-41

Heat vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Magic
109.3
Points Scored (PG)
 111.4
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
12-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-11
18-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-18
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.9
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
22-24
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-9
32-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-10

