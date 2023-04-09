The Miami Heat (43-38) have seven players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (34-47) at FTX Arena on Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch Heat vs. Magic with Fubo!

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Heat suffered a 114-108 loss to the Wizards. Victor Oladipo scored a team-high 30 points for the Heat in the loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Questionable Elbow 10.5 3.1 3.4 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Quadricep 20.6 9.3 3.2 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Rest 22.9 5.9 5.3 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.4 4.1 5.1 Max Strus SF Questionable Finger 11.7 3.3 2.1 Tyler Herro SG Questionable Quadricep 20.3 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Moritz Wagner: Out (Ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (Hip), Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee), Gary Harris: Questionable (Hip), Jay Scrubb: Out (Ineligible), Franz Wagner: Questionable (Ankle), Paolo Banchero: Questionable (Back)

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSFL

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average 109.3 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 113.9 the Magic allow.

Miami has an 18-6 record when putting up more than 113.9 points.

The Heat have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 110.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.3 points more than the 109.3 they've scored this season.

Miami makes 11.9 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 34.3% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 25th in the league by averaging 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth in the NBA, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 213.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.