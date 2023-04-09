The Orlando Magic (34-47) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (43-38) on April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Heat vs. Magic with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.

Miami is 20-9 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.

The Heat record 109.3 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 113.9 the Magic give up.

Miami is 18-6 when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat post 111.2 points per game in home games, compared to 107.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.

Miami cedes 110.3 points per game at home, compared to 109.3 in away games.

In terms of total threes made, the Heat have fared worse at home this year, making 11.8 treys per game, compared to 12 in road games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark in away games.

Heat Injuries