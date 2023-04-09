Sunday's game between the New York Mets (5-4) and Miami Marlins (3-6) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 8-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on April 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (0-1) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett will get the nod for the Miami Marlins.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York

SNY

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 8, Marlins 6.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

Miami has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 2.2 runs per game (20 total).

The Marlins have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule