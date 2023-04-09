Marlins vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Sunday's game between the New York Mets (5-4) and Miami Marlins (3-6) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 8-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on April 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (0-1) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett will get the nod for the Miami Marlins.
Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mets 8, Marlins 6.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.
- Miami has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Miami is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 2.2 runs per game (20 total).
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|Twins
|L 11-1
|Johnny Cueto vs Tyler Mahle
|April 4
|Twins
|W 1-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kenta Maeda
|April 5
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Pablo Lopez
|April 7
|@ Mets
|L 9-3
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 8
|@ Mets
|L 5-2
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 9
|@ Mets
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Matt Strahm
|April 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|April 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Zack Wheeler
|April 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Zach Davies
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
