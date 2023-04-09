The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will meet on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Luis Arraez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' nine home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .356 this season.

The Marlins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

Miami has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 20 (2.2 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of just .280 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Miami has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

The Marlins have a combined 1.304 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send out Braxton Garrett for his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old lefty has pitched in relief once already this campaign, but will make his first start.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Twins L 11-1 Home Johnny Cueto Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins W 1-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins W 5-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/7/2023 Mets L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies - Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Trevor Rogers Zach Davies 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

