When the (3-6) play the (5-4) at Citi Field on Sunday, April 9 at 1:40 PM ET, Braxton Garrett will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 1).

The Mets have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+125).

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco - NYM (0-1, 11.25 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Arraez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Mets have a record of 2-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Marlins have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

The Marlins have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.