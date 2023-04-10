On Monday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Citizens Bank Park

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and three walks.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

