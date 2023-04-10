On Monday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-2 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • De La Cruz has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.68 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Strahm (0-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went four scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
