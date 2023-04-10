Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-2 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.68 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.2 per game).
- Strahm (0-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went four scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.