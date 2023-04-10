Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper leads Miami in total hits (11) this season while batting .324 with five extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his nine games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (33.3%), homering in 8.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (three of nine), with more than one RBI three times (33.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.68 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Phillies will look to Strahm (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.