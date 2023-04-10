On Monday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper leads Miami in total hits (11) this season while batting .324 with five extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his nine games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (33.3%), homering in 8.3% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (three of nine), with more than one RBI three times (33.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

