Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 10, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)
- Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Stallings had a base hit in 59 out of 114 games last season (51.8%), with at least two hits in 16 of those games (14.0%).
- He homered in 3.5% of his games in 2022 (four of 114), including 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Stallings drove in a run in 21.1% of his 114 games last year, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 24 of 114 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.318
|.234
|SLG
|.346
|6
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|26
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (59.3%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|11 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.8%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
