Monday, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 10, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Stallings had a base hit in 59 out of 114 games last season (51.8%), with at least two hits in 16 of those games (14.0%).

He homered in 3.5% of his games in 2022 (four of 114), including 1% of his trips to the dish.

Stallings drove in a run in 21.1% of his 114 games last year, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 24 of 114 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .198 AVG .246 .264 OBP .318 .234 SLG .346 6 XBH 10 0 HR 4 8 RBI 26 37/13 K/BB 46/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 59 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

