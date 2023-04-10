Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .235 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Chisholm will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer during his last games.
- In seven of 10 games this year, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Phillies will look to Strahm (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.