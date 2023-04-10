After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .235 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Chisholm will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer during his last games.

In seven of 10 games this year, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings