On Monday, Jean Segura (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura has two walks while hitting .188.
  • In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Segura has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Segura has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Strahm (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
