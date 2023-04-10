Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jean Segura (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has two walks while hitting .188.
- In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Segura has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Segura has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Phillies will send Strahm (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
