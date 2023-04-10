On Monday, Jean Segura (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has two walks while hitting .188.

In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Segura has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Segura has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings