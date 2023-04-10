After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .207 with .
  • Berti has a base hit in six of nine games played this year (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Berti has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Strahm (0-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
