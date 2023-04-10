Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .207 with .
- Berti has a base hit in six of nine games played this year (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Berti has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.2 per game).
- Strahm (0-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.