The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .206 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 156th, his on-base percentage ranks 172nd, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

This year, Soler has recorded at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

Soler has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

