Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .206 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 156th, his on-base percentage ranks 172nd, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- This year, Soler has recorded at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- Soler has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty tossed four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
