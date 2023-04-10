Luis Arraez -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has an OPS of 1.068, fueled by an OBP of .538 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • In 80.0% of his games this year (eight of 10), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (60.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
  • Arraez has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.68 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Strahm (0-0) starts for the Phillies, his second this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.