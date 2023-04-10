Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of 1.068, fueled by an OBP of .538 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- In 80.0% of his games this year (eight of 10), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (60.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
- Arraez has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.68 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.2 per game).
- Strahm (0-0) starts for the Phillies, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
