Luis Arraez -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of 1.068, fueled by an OBP of .538 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

In 80.0% of his games this year (eight of 10), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (60.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.

Arraez has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

