Marlins vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Monday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (3-6) against the Miami Marlins (4-6) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on April 10.
The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (1-0) for the Miami Marlins and Matt Strahm for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Phillies 3, Marlins 2.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.
- Miami has played as favorites of -130 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Marlins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Miami has scored 27 runs (just 2.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|Twins
|W 1-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kenta Maeda
|April 5
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Pablo Lopez
|April 7
|@ Mets
|L 9-3
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 8
|@ Mets
|L 5-2
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 9
|@ Mets
|W 7-2
|- vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Matt Strahm
|April 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|April 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Zack Wheeler
|April 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Zach Davies
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Ryne Nelson
|April 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zac Gallen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.