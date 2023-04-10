Monday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (3-6) against the Miami Marlins (4-6) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on April 10.

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (1-0) for the Miami Marlins and Matt Strahm for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 3, Marlins 2.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Miami has played as favorites of -130 or more once this season and won that game.

The Marlins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored 27 runs (just 2.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule