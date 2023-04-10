Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 11 total home runs.

Miami ranks 22nd in MLB with a .372 slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank 25th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (27 total, 2.7 per game).

The Marlins' .292 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

Marlins batters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Miami has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).

The Marlins average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.295).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start this season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw nine scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering three hits.

Alcantara will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 7.1 innings per appearance).

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Twins W 1-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins W 5-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/7/2023 Mets L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets W 7-2 Away - Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies - Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Trevor Rogers Zach Davies 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Ryne Nelson 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Sandy Alcantara Zac Gallen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.