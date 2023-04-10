How to Watch the Marlins vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 11 total home runs.
- Miami ranks 22nd in MLB with a .372 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank 25th in MLB with a .230 batting average.
- Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (27 total, 2.7 per game).
- The Marlins' .292 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.
- Marlins batters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Miami has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Marlins average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.295).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw nine scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering three hits.
- Alcantara will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 7.1 innings per appearance).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Twins
|W 1-0
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kenta Maeda
|4/5/2023
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Pablo Lopez
|4/7/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Tylor Megill
|4/8/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Away
|Trevor Rogers
|Kodai Senga
|4/9/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Away
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Matt Strahm
|4/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|4/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Zack Wheeler
|4/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Zach Davies
|4/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|Ryne Nelson
|4/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zac Gallen
