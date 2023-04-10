(4-6) will square off against the (3-6) at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, April 10 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 7 Ks, Sandy Alcantara will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Phillies have +110 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-0, 1.84 ERA) vs Matt Strahm - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Luis Arraez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+225) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145) Avisaíl García 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th

