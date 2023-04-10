After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a home run and a walk while batting .143.

Twice in seven games this year, Fortes has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Fortes has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

