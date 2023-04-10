After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a home run and a walk while batting .143.
  • Twice in seven games this year, Fortes has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Fortes has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Strahm (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
