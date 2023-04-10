Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a home run and a walk while batting .143.
- Twice in seven games this year, Fortes has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
