The Florida Panthers (42-31-7) -- who've won six in a row -- host the Toronto Maple Leafs (47-21-11) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to take in the action as the Panthers and Maple Leafs take the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR
1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, giving up 264 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
  • The Panthers' 283 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 77 40 68 108 60 37 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 66 22 55 77 37 56 54.7%
Brandon Montour 78 15 57 72 49 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 79 41 30 71 53 34 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 80 31 35 66 36 33 50.8%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs' total of 214 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is seventh in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs are eighth in the league in scoring (269 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 33 goals over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 78 30 68 98 90 102 0%
Auston Matthews 72 39 45 84 53 68 52.5%
William Nylander 79 38 45 83 35 64 42.4%
John Tavares 78 35 43 78 54 44 58.6%
Michael Bunting 79 23 26 49 38 47 33.3%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.