The Florida Panthers (42-31-7) -- who've won six in a row -- host the Toronto Maple Leafs (47-21-11) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, giving up 264 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The Panthers' 283 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 77 40 68 108 60 37 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 66 22 55 77 37 56 54.7% Brandon Montour 78 15 57 72 49 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 79 41 30 71 53 34 48.8% Sam Reinhart 80 31 35 66 36 33 50.8%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs' total of 214 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is seventh in the league.

The Maple Leafs are eighth in the league in scoring (269 goals, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players