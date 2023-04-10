How to Watch the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (42-31-7) -- who've won six in a row -- host the Toronto Maple Leafs (47-21-11) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to take in the action as the Panthers and Maple Leafs take the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|3/23/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|6-2 TOR
|1/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, giving up 264 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
- The Panthers' 283 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|77
|40
|68
|108
|60
|37
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|66
|22
|55
|77
|37
|56
|54.7%
|Brandon Montour
|78
|15
|57
|72
|49
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|79
|41
|30
|71
|53
|34
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|80
|31
|35
|66
|36
|33
|50.8%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs' total of 214 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is seventh in the league.
- The Maple Leafs are eighth in the league in scoring (269 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 33 goals over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|78
|30
|68
|98
|90
|102
|0%
|Auston Matthews
|72
|39
|45
|84
|53
|68
|52.5%
|William Nylander
|79
|38
|45
|83
|35
|64
|42.4%
|John Tavares
|78
|35
|43
|78
|54
|44
|58.6%
|Michael Bunting
|79
|23
|26
|49
|38
|47
|33.3%
