The Florida Panthers (42-31-7) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (47-21-11) at BB&T Center on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Panthers have won six games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Panthers' offense has scored 38 goals in their last 10 games, while conceding 27 goals. A total of 36 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in 10 power-play goals (27.8%). They are 6-4-0 in those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-150)

Panthers (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 42-31-7 overall and 6-7-13 in overtime games.

Florida is 12-5-6 (30 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Panthers recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has scored two goals in 15 games this season (2-12-1 record, five points).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 57 games (39-12-6, 84 points).

In the 33 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 19-10-4 record (42 points).

In the 52 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 28-22-2 (58 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 25 times, and went 13-9-3 (29 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 5th 3.54 Goals Scored 3.41 7th 21st 3.3 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 1st 36.9 Shots 32.4 10th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 29.1 6th 10th 23.2% Power Play % 25.6% 3rd 24th 75.6% Penalty Kill % 81.4% 11th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.