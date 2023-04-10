The Florida Panthers (42-31-7) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (47-21-11) at BB&T Center on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Panthers have won six games in a row.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-140) Maple Leafs (+120) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 34 of their 61 games when favored on the moneyline this season (55.7%).

Florida has a 26-19 record (winning 57.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 283 (3rd) Goals 269 (8th) 264 (21st) Goals Allowed 214 (7th) 63 (5th) Power Play Goals 61 (8th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers' 283 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Panthers have given up 264 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +19.

