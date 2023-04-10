Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (42-31-7) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (47-21-11) at BB&T Center on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Panthers have won six games in a row.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 34 of their 61 games when favored on the moneyline this season (55.7%).
- Florida has a 26-19 record (winning 57.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|283 (3rd)
|Goals
|269 (8th)
|264 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|214 (7th)
|63 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|61 (8th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.
- The Panthers' 283 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Panthers have given up 264 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +19.
