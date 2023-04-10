On Monday, Yuli Gurriel (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)

Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Gurriel picked up a hit in 62.7% of his games last year (99 of 158), with multiple hits in 40 of them (25.3%).

He homered in 6.3% of his games last season (158 in all), going deep in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his 158 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 46 of 158 games last year (29.1%) he touched home plate, and in nine of those games (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 74 .245 AVG .240 .297 OBP .279 .335 SLG .382 19 XBH 29 2 HR 6 21 RBI 32 31/17 K/BB 42/13 4 SB 4 Home Away 77 GP 81 47 (61.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (64.2%) 20 (26.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 21 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (30.9%) 4 (5.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.4%) 20 (26.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)