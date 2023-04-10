Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Yuli Gurriel (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)
- Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- Gurriel picked up a hit in 62.7% of his games last year (99 of 158), with multiple hits in 40 of them (25.3%).
- He homered in 6.3% of his games last season (158 in all), going deep in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his 158 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 46 of 158 games last year (29.1%) he touched home plate, and in nine of those games (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.245
|AVG
|.240
|.297
|OBP
|.279
|.335
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|29
|2
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|32
|31/17
|K/BB
|42/13
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|81
|47 (61.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (64.2%)
|20 (26.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|21 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (30.9%)
|4 (5.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.4%)
|20 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (32.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective 9.0 K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Strahm (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
