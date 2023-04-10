On Monday, Yuli Gurriel (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)

  • Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
  • Gurriel picked up a hit in 62.7% of his games last year (99 of 158), with multiple hits in 40 of them (25.3%).
  • He homered in 6.3% of his games last season (158 in all), going deep in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his 158 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 46 of 158 games last year (29.1%) he touched home plate, and in nine of those games (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 74
.245 AVG .240
.297 OBP .279
.335 SLG .382
19 XBH 29
2 HR 6
21 RBI 32
31/17 K/BB 42/13
4 SB 4
Home Away
77 GP 81
47 (61.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (64.2%)
20 (26.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%)
21 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (30.9%)
4 (5.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.4%)
20 (26.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective 9.0 K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Phillies will send Strahm (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.