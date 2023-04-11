Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .231 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • In three of nine games this season (33.3%), De La Cruz has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.40).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Nola (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.