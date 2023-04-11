Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .231 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In three of nine games this season (33.3%), De La Cruz has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.40).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.