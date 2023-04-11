Garrett Cooper -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 14 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .368 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Cooper enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .421 with two homers.

In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%) Cooper has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (40.0%).

In 30.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has an RBI in four of 10 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In three of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings