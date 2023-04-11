The Miami Heat, as they attempt to earn a spot in the postseason, will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-5) 228 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-5.5) 227.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-5) 228 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-4.5) 226.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and allowing 118.1 (25th in NBA).
  • These two teams score a combined 227.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 227.9 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this season.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.