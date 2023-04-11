Heat vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The Miami Heat, as they attempt to earn a spot in the postseason, will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup in this article.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-5)
|228
|-210
|+180
|BetMGM
|Heat (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Heat (-5)
|228
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Heat (-4.5)
|226.5
|-200
|+170
Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and allowing 118.1 (25th in NBA).
- These two teams score a combined 227.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 227.9 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
- Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this season.
