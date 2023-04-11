In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Miami Heat will meet the Atlanta Hawks.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

Miami has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are 8.6 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.1).

Miami is 13-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are putting up 111.4 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).

Miami is giving up 110.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 109.3.

At home, the Heat are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Heat Injuries