After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Stallings picked up at least one hit 59 times last year in 114 games played (51.8%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (14.0%).

He hit a home run in 3.5% of his games last season (114 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his trips to home plate.

Stallings drove in a run in 21.1% of his games last year (24 of 114), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .198 AVG .246 .264 OBP .318 .234 SLG .346 6 XBH 10 0 HR 4 8 RBI 26 37/13 K/BB 46/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 59 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

