After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

  • Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • Stallings picked up at least one hit 59 times last year in 114 games played (51.8%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (14.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 3.5% of his games last season (114 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his trips to home plate.
  • Stallings drove in a run in 21.1% of his games last year (24 of 114), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.198 AVG .246
.264 OBP .318
.234 SLG .346
6 XBH 10
0 HR 4
8 RBI 26
37/13 K/BB 46/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
55 GP 59
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Nola (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
