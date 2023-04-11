Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)
- Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Stallings picked up at least one hit 59 times last year in 114 games played (51.8%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (14.0%).
- He hit a home run in 3.5% of his games last season (114 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his trips to home plate.
- Stallings drove in a run in 21.1% of his games last year (24 of 114), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.318
|.234
|SLG
|.346
|6
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|26
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (59.3%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|11 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.8%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Nola (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
