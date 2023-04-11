After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .231 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Chisholm is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has had an RBI in three games this year.

In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings