After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .231 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Chisholm is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Chisholm has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Chisholm has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.40).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 12 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Phillies will look to Nola (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
