Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .231 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Chisholm is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.40).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 12 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Phillies will look to Nola (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
