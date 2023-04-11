The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .171 with three walks.

This year, Segura has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Segura has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings