Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .171 with three walks.
- This year, Segura has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Segura has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.40 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nola (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
