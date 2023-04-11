The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .171 with three walks.
  • This year, Segura has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Segura has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.40 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nola (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
